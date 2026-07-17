R Madhavan's Epic Transformation: 'GDN' Set for 2026 Release

R Madhavan returns to the big screen with 'GDN', a biographical epic that explores the life of GD Naidu, scheduled for release on August 7, 2026. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film features an ensemble cast and chronicles the achievements of the 'Edison of India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:30 IST
R Madhavan's Epic Transformation: 'GDN' Set for 2026 Release
Poster of GDN (Image source: Makers). Image Credit: ANI

In an exciting announcement, the much-anticipated film 'GDN' starring acclaimed actor R Madhavan is set to premiere globally on August 7, 2026. Originally slated for a mid-July release, the filmmakers unveiled the new date along with a captivating poster on Friday.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who co-crafted the screenplay with Madhavan, 'GDN' promises to be a compelling portrayal of GD Naidu's remarkable life. After winning accolades for his previous role in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', Madhavan once again embodies a historical figure, showcasing a transformative performance through various stages of Naidu's life.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, and others. With Govind Vasantha's composition and Aravind Kamalanathan's cinematography, 'GDN' delves into Naidu's innovative legacy, celebrating the achievements of the man dubbed the 'Edison of India'. The project is backed by Varghese Moolan Pictures along with Madhavan's Tricolour Films.

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