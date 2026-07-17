R Madhavan's Epic Transformation: 'GDN' Set for 2026 Release

In an exciting announcement, the much-anticipated film 'GDN' starring acclaimed actor R Madhavan is set to premiere globally on August 7, 2026. Originally slated for a mid-July release, the filmmakers unveiled the new date along with a captivating poster on Friday.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who co-crafted the screenplay with Madhavan, 'GDN' promises to be a compelling portrayal of GD Naidu's remarkable life. After winning accolades for his previous role in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', Madhavan once again embodies a historical figure, showcasing a transformative performance through various stages of Naidu's life.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, and others. With Govind Vasantha's composition and Aravind Kamalanathan's cinematography, 'GDN' delves into Naidu's innovative legacy, celebrating the achievements of the man dubbed the 'Edison of India'. The project is backed by Varghese Moolan Pictures along with Madhavan's Tricolour Films.