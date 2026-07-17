Lando Norris Yearns for Past Formula One Glory Amidst Challenges

Lando Norris, McLaren's former world champion, faces a dry spell after achieving his dream by winning the Formula One title last season. Despite podium finishes in 2026, he longs for consistent victories and faces privacy challenges off-track due to fame, including paparazzi intrusion and media speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:30 IST
Lando Norris Yearns for Past Formula One Glory Amidst Challenges
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver who tasted world championship glory last season, is feeling the void as victories have become elusive in the new rules era. The Briton, starting Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with a grid penalty, has not won since November despite a strong start.

Norris, 26, admits to missing the thrill of standing atop the podium and the celebratory champagne showers. Though he has secured podiums in Miami and Barcelona this year, he has also faced retirements and non-starts, affecting his lead. His determination hasn't wavered, with every race reigniting his drive.

Off the track, Norris grapples with the downsides of fame, including relentless paparazzi attention and frequent social media scrutiny. Learning to navigate the loss of privacy, Norris acknowledges the challenges but remains committed to focusing on the championship.

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