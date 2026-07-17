Mauro Schmid Triumphs in Thrilling Stage 13 of Tour de France

In a thrilling finish at stage 13 of the Tour de France, Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid emerged victorious, narrowly beating Harold Tejada in a dramatic showdown. Schmid's victory adds a significant chapter to the race's storied history.

British cyclist Tom Pidcock claimed the third spot, which propelled him into the top four of the general classification, closing the gap with overall leader Tadej Pogacar. Pidcock's performance is a testament to his growing prowess in competitive cycling.

Meanwhile, four-time champion Tadej Pogacar remained unfazed by the competition for the stage, tactically finishing with the peloton over seven minutes later but retaining a comfortable lead of three minutes and 36 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar's strategic play keeps him firmly in contention for the yellow jersey.