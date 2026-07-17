France Moves to Restrict Polymarket Amid Global Regulatory Scrutiny
France's gambling authority has instructed internet providers to block Polymarket, citing concerns about potential financial losses and manipulative wagers. This move aligns with global regulatory efforts to control prediction markets, as seen in Spain's temporary ban and forthcoming U.S. regulations on platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi.
- Country:
- France
France's gambling regulator issued an order on Friday for internet service providers to block access to the Polymarket betting site, due to its potential risks of significant financial losses and wager manipulations.
The National Gambling Authority's decision, announced on July 16, 2026, targets Polymarket's illegal gambling and betting activities, which have drawn considerable attention from users. Polymarket officials have yet to respond to the regulator's actions.
Globally, regulatory bodies are tightening oversight on prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi. After Spain's temporary ban in May and upcoming U.S. draft regulations, these platforms are under scrutiny for allowing speculative contracts on various events, raising concerns about their economic and public interest impact.
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