Tragedy in Kharkiv: Central Attack Leaves Casualties

A Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in the death of one person and injuries to eight others, including two children. The city's mayor reported that a residential building was damaged. Kharkiv, close to the Russian border, has been a frequent target since the 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:35 IST
Tragedy in Kharkiv: Central Attack Leaves Casualties
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces launched an attack on Kharkiv's city center, resulting in one fatality and eight injuries, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed.

Among the injured are two children, as noted by Terekhov on Telegram. A residential building suffered damage during the assault.

Located near the Russian border, Kharkiv has faced numerous attacks since resisting initial advances during the February 2022 Russian invasion.

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