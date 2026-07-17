Housing Market Faces Prolonged Downturn Amid Rising Costs and Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. housing market continues to face challenges as single-family homebuilding declined for the third month in a row this June. Permits for future construction reached their lowest point in 10 months, signaling ongoing difficulties spurred by higher mortgage rates and an excess of unsold new homes.

Rising costs for land and materials are further stifling homebuilding efforts. Builders and economists suggest it will take time for recently enacted bipartisan housing affordability legislation to have an impact, despite measures aimed at speeding up environmental reviews and promoting zoning reforms.

Further complicating the outlook, a National Association of Home Builders survey revealed persistent pessimism among builders due to a weak spring selling season. As geopolitical tensions continue to affect financial markets, broader economic improvements may be delayed, according to experts.