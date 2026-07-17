Escalation in the Gulf: Iran and U.S. Target Each Other’s Infrastructure

The United States and Iran are locked in a fierce escalation, targeting each other's critical infrastructure as tensions soar. Iran accused the U.S. of striking its bridges, prompting a retaliatory attack on a power and desalination plant in Kuwait. The situation has disrupted energy supplies and heightened security concerns in the Gulf region.

As the conflict reached new heights, global oil prices surged, and share markets dropped. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of potential air strikes targeting Iran's infrastructure. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the attacks on civilian infrastructure, reflecting the broader implications of the hostilities.

Reports from Iran indicate significant damage to southern infrastructure, including bridges and transport hubs. Meanwhile, Iran's attacks on Gulf countries hosting U.S. bases have resulted in damage to power facilities and heightened tensions. The international community watches closely as the potential for further escalation looms large.