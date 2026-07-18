Taylor Farms Withdraws Mexican Iceberg Lettuce Amidst Foodborne Illness Outbreak

Taylor Farms, a California lettuce supplier, is withdrawing Mexican iceberg lettuce to prevent a major foodborne illness outbreak in the U.S. linked to Taco Bell. The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak, which has affected several states. Taylor Farms previously faced a similar situation in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:07 IST
Taylor Farms Withdraws Mexican Iceberg Lettuce Amidst Foodborne Illness Outbreak
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to a foodborne illness outbreak, Taylor Farms, a prominent California-based lettuce supplier, has announced the removal of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. According to a company statement released on Friday, this decision is based on information provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are actively investigating the outbreak, which has primarily affected Taco Bell locations in multiple states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. The illness, caused by the parasite cyclospora, leads to gastrointestinal symptoms but has not resulted in fatalities.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Taylor Farms confirmed that their branded products are not linked to the outbreak. Yum Brands and Sysco have also been informed of the recall. Similar outbreaks in the past have had significant impacts on fast-food chains, influencing consumer behavior and stock prices.

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