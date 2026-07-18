Middle East Tensions: Escalation Sparks Oil Supply Fears

The United States carried out strikes on Iranian bridges, prompting Tehran to retaliate by targeting a power and desalination plant in Kuwait. This marks a significant escalation as both sides extend their attacks to crucial infrastructure. At sea, tensions have heightened with disruptions to energy supplies from the Gulf, including a maritime incident involving a seized vessel off Yemen.

Since the ceasefire collapse last week, both Washington and Tehran have been edging closer to full-scale conflict. On Friday, oil prices surged by 3%, reflecting market volatility. President Trump has hinted at broader military actions against Iran, sparking concerns of an expanded conflict and potential retaliatory strikes from Iran on neighboring Arab states.

Responses from international figures, including UN's Antonio Guterres, highlight the mounting global concern over civilian infrastructure attacks. Recent U.S. military strikes targeted Iranian logistics infrastructure, while Tehran reports multiple casualties from bridge attacks in Bandar Khamir. The geopolitical feud over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic oil route, remains a focal point of tension.