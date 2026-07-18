Darline Graham to Continue Lindsey Graham's Legacy

President Donald Trump has urged Darline Graham, sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, to run for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina. Appointed temporarily to her brother's seat, she has Trump's backing for a special primary election. Lindsey Graham passed away from a heart condition last weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:07 IST
Darline Graham to Continue Lindsey Graham's Legacy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking political move, former President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has asked Darline Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, to run in a special Republican primary election for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina. The special election is set for August 11.

Trump expressed his support via Truth Social, stating that Darline Graham would be the perfect candidate to uphold her brother's legacy. Lindsey Graham, a former critic turned staunch ally of Trump, passed away recently from a heart ailment.

Republican Governor Henry McMaster has already appointed Darline Graham to fill her brother's Senate seat temporarily until January. As Republicans command a narrow Senate majority, this primary holds significant implications ahead of the November midterm elections.

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