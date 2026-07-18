Trump Targets Canada Over Wildfire Smoke: Tariff Talk

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Canada for the wildfire smoke spreading across borders. He intends to discuss the issue with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump suggested that the pollution costs from these fires should contribute to tariffs Canada currently pays, as mentioned in a Truth Social post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 01:01 IST
Trump Targets Canada Over Wildfire Smoke: Tariff Talk
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday shifted American concerns over wildfire smoke hazards onto Canadian shoulders, blaming the neighboring country for the cross-border spread of the hazardous air. This came on the eve of his plans to contact Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding Ottawa's strategies for handling the raging blazes.

Trump, never one to shy from linking economic issues with international relations, proposed that the costs associated with the pollution should be factored into the tariffs Canada is already subjected to, as indicated in his latest Truth Social post. This suggestion arguably opens up another dimension of U.S.-Canada trade negotiations.

Critics of the approach point to the unpredictability and longstanding nature of wildfires as natural disasters, while others wait for the anticipated conversation between Trump and Carney to address both nations' environmental strategies.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026