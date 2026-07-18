Trump Targets Canada Over Wildfire Smoke: Tariff Talk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday shifted American concerns over wildfire smoke hazards onto Canadian shoulders, blaming the neighboring country for the cross-border spread of the hazardous air. This came on the eve of his plans to contact Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding Ottawa's strategies for handling the raging blazes.

Trump, never one to shy from linking economic issues with international relations, proposed that the costs associated with the pollution should be factored into the tariffs Canada is already subjected to, as indicated in his latest Truth Social post. This suggestion arguably opens up another dimension of U.S.-Canada trade negotiations.

Critics of the approach point to the unpredictability and longstanding nature of wildfires as natural disasters, while others wait for the anticipated conversation between Trump and Carney to address both nations' environmental strategies.