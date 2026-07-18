Controversial Removal of 'Satluj' Sparks Heated Discussion

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has voiced his support for the controversial film 'Satluj', which has sparked widespread debate after being removed from the digital platform ZEE5. Speaking to the media, Aulakh praised the film's portrayal of historical events and its lead actor, Diljit Dosanjh, for "showing the truth."

The controversy erupted when 'Satluj' was pulled down within just 48 hours of its release, following orders from the government. This action has drawn criticism from several quarters, including Punjab Human Rights Organisation chairman Justice Ranjit Singh (retd), who emphasized the importance of presenting history to modern audiences rather than hiding it.

However, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, countered that the withdrawal was due to 'factual inaccuracies and misleading portrayals' within the film. Despite official objections, strong public interest has led to community screenings, indicating a demand for open discussions on the film's narrative.