Controversial Removal of 'Satluj' Sparks Heated Discussion

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh supports the film 'Satluj', backed by human rights groups, after its removal from ZEE5. Government cites 'factual inaccuracies', sparking debate on historical narrative portrayal. Special screenings continue despite official objections, reflecting strong public interest and calls for historical transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:37 IST
Controversial Removal of 'Satluj' Sparks Heated Discussion
Mankirt Aulakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has voiced his support for the controversial film 'Satluj', which has sparked widespread debate after being removed from the digital platform ZEE5. Speaking to the media, Aulakh praised the film's portrayal of historical events and its lead actor, Diljit Dosanjh, for "showing the truth."

The controversy erupted when 'Satluj' was pulled down within just 48 hours of its release, following orders from the government. This action has drawn criticism from several quarters, including Punjab Human Rights Organisation chairman Justice Ranjit Singh (retd), who emphasized the importance of presenting history to modern audiences rather than hiding it.

However, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, countered that the withdrawal was due to 'factual inaccuracies and misleading portrayals' within the film. Despite official objections, strong public interest has led to community screenings, indicating a demand for open discussions on the film's narrative.

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