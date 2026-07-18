Kareena's Heartfelt Tribute and Priyanka's Bold New Look: A Celeb-Filled Birthday Celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday on social media, posting a nostalgic black-and-white throwback photo of the duo, highlighting their bond since their time on 'Koffee With Karan'. In the post, Kapoor called Chopra 'extraordinary' and expressed best wishes for her future endeavors.

The birthday post was not the only highlight for Priyanka, as fans received a preview of her new character from director SS Rajamouli's film 'Varanasi', which is nearing the end of its production. The film is expected to be a globe-trotting epic, promising exciting twists and turns.

In the newly released photo, Priyanka is seen in a dramatic, gothic-inspired look that has sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans. 'Varanasi', scheduled for release in April 2027, has been creating buzz, especially after Rajamouli's presentation at the Annecy Animation Festival.