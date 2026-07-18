Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty Shine at 72nd National Film Awards

Filmmaker Kabir Khan rejoices as Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards for 'Chandu Champion', sharing the accolade with Mammootty for 'Bramayugam'. Kabir highlights Kartik's hard work, noting the award is a shared victory. The awards celebrated various cinematic achievements across Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 20:09 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty Shine at 72nd National Film Awards
Kabir Khan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In a moment of triumph for the team behind 'Chandu Champion', actor Kartik Aaryan clinched the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Sharing this coveted honor with Malayalam icon Mammootty, who was recognized for his role in 'Bramayugam', Kartik's win was hailed by filmmaker Kabir Khan as a testament to determination and effort.

Expressing his elation, Kabir Khan, the director and producer of 'Chandu Champion', lauded Kartik's dedication. "It's a win for all of us," he stated, underscoring the significance of the award for everyone involved in the project. The film, based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, premiered in 2024 and showcased Kartik's remarkable physical transformation and commitment to the role.

The National Film Awards, announced by key figures including Shri Jayaraj and Shri Aseem Sinha, are among the most esteemed accolades in Indian cinema, celebrating excellence across various categories. This year's edition honored several films and artists for their exceptional contributions to different genres and languages, reaffirming the rich diversity of India's cinematic landscape.

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