India’s Defence Push Gains Pace as Rajnath Singh Highlights Self-Reliance Drive

India's growing focus on building a self-reliant defence sector has strengthened the country's military preparedness and reduced its dependence on foreign suppliers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, pointing to Operation Sindoor as a clear example of how indigenous capabilities are reshaping India's defence landscape. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Singh said the operation reflected the Indian Armed Forces' ability to respond decisively to terrorism while demonstrating the effectiveness of advanced defence systems developed and manufactured within the country.

Operation Sindoor showcased India's defence capabilities

Describing Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's military readiness, Singh said the mission demonstrated both the courage of the armed forces and the government's uncompromising stand against terrorism. According to him, the operation proved that India possesses the capability to strike terrorist networks wherever necessary, backed by modern military technologies that have become available through years of investment in domestic defence production.

He noted that indigenous platforms, including the Akash missile system, Akash Teer air defence system and the BrahMos missile were deployed successfully during the operation alongside several other advanced technologies. Singh credited these achievements to sustained policy reforms introduced over the past 12 years, which encouraged greater participation from Indian defence manufacturers and expanded the country's technological capabilities.

Defence production and exports reach record levels

Highlighting the economic impact of India's self-reliance campaign, the Defence Minister said annual defence production climbed to nearly ₹1.78 lakh crore during the 2025-26 financial year, compared with around ₹40,000 crore in 2014. Defence exports have also expanded sharply, touching a record ₹38,000 crore from just ₹686 crore in 2013-14, reflecting growing international demand for Indian-made military equipment.

The government has now set even higher targets, with plans to push defence production beyond ₹2 lakh crore this year and ₹3 lakh crore by 2029. Defence exports are expected to reach ₹50,000 crore over the same period as more Indian companies enter global supply chains and expand their overseas presence. Singh expressed confidence that these goals can be achieved if the current pace of growth continues.

He also announced that another Positive Indigenisation List will be issued soon to expand the range of equipment that will be sourced from domestic manufacturers. So far, the armed forces have notified 509 items under five such lists, while Defence Public Sector Undertakings have identified more than 5,000 products for indigenous procurement.

Innovation, industry and startups drive defence growth

Singh said India's defence manufacturing ecosystem has expanded rapidly through policy reforms that simplified defence exports, eased approval procedures and encouraged private sector participation. Defence industrial corridors established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have attracted proposed investments of around ₹70,000 crore, with nearly ₹10,000 crore already invested, creating fresh employment opportunities and boosting advanced manufacturing.

The minister also highlighted the growing contribution of startups, MSMEs and research institutions. Programmes such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), iDEX Prime and the ADITI scheme have helped hundreds of startups develop technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and drones to robotics, cybersecurity and quantum systems. More than 2,000 defence startups are now active across the country, a significant increase from only a few dozen in 2018. Procurement worth over ₹2,400 crore has already been approved from startups and MSMEs, while technology projects exceeding ₹1,500 crore have received government support.

India positions itself as a global defence partner

Singh said India's defence transformation extends beyond manufacturing equipment for domestic use and is helping the country emerge as a trusted global security partner. He said India's defence diplomacy now combines strategic cooperation with industrial partnerships, technology collaboration and integration into international supply chains, expanding the country's role across the Indo-Pacific region.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent overseas visits, Singh said stronger diplomatic engagement with countries including Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand has created new opportunities in defence cooperation, trade and strategic partnerships. Looking ahead to 2047, he said India intends to build a defence sector where soldiers rely on indigenous technology, scientists and innovators receive greater opportunities, and Indian industries compete successfully in global markets while contributing to national security.