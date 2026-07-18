J&K Protest Reignites Demand for Statehood Restoration

The political scene in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as the National Conference sets its sights on a significant protest at Jantar Mantar this coming July 20. The demonstration aims to compel the central government to fulfill its commitment to restoring statehood to the region. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary emphasized the need for the protest, remarking on the delay since the government's promise during the 2024 elections.

Choudhary's statements underscore the party's determination to see the assurance kept, expressing a sense of urgency and rallying support across political lines. The event is being organized with the intent to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of their obligations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid preparation for the protest, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns over potential resistance to the demonstration, citing denied permits as an effort to 'sabotage' the rally. The unrest underscores the longstanding dispute following the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, with full statehood restoration remaining a pivotal demand among National Conference leaders.