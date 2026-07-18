Randeep Hooda Triumphs: 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Wins National Award

In a remarkable achievement, actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has secured the Best Debut Director award for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards. The film narrates the life of the prominent freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and has become a significant milestone in Hooda's career.

Expressing his thoughts on receiving the accolade, Hooda revealed the emotional and professional demands the project placed on him, stating that it was the most challenging endeavor of his career. He emphasized the collective effort of the entire team, acknowledging their unwavering support and dedication to bringing Savarkar's story to life.

The film stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial alongside Hooda, further highlighting India's cinematic excellence as recognized by the National Film Awards, which honor achievements across feature films, non-feature films, and cinematic writing.