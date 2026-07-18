Kimi Antonelli Secures Pole in Thrilling Belgian Grand Prix Qualifier

Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell. McLaren’s Lando Norris was fastest initially but faced a grid penalty. Antonelli leads the championship by 25 points and seeks to extend his advantage. Mercedes has secured poles in all 10 races this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:47 IST
Kimi Antonelli Secures Pole in Thrilling Belgian Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Kimi Antonelli showcased his skill by seizing pole position in the Belgian Grand Prix qualifiers. Red Bull's Max Verstappen stands beside him on the starting line, with Mercedes' George Russell trailing as Antonelli's closest competition in the championship.

McLaren's titleholder Lando Norris initially posted the fastest time but faces a 10-place grid penalty, clearing Russell to occupy the third spot. Antonelli, dominating recent races, aims to extend his 25-point lead over Russell.

Despite aerodynamic assistance from teammate Isack Hadjar, Verstappen's best time fell short by 0.317 seconds, while Ferrari's veteran driver Lewis Hamilton lines up fifth, hoping to achieve a record sixth win at the Belgian GP.

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