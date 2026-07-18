Ranbir Kapoor's Majestic Entry at 'Ramayana' Trailer Launch in Delhi

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned heads with his stylish entrance at the 'Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp' trailer launch held at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. The event marked a grand moment as industry's A-listers gathered for the worldwide trailer premiere on July 24.

Kapoor embraced simplicity and elegance, opting for a classic black 'bandhgala' jacket paired with crisp white trousers and polished black shoes. He completed his charismatic look with dark sunglasses and a sophisticated pocket square, exuding a charismatic aura as he engaged with media.

The film 'Ramayana,' a much-anticipated project directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus' Namit Malhotra, boasts a stellar lineup. It features Kapoor as Rama and is set to release in two parts beginning Diwali 2026, captivating audiences with its epic storytelling and star-studded cast.