Tensions Mount After Fatal Explosion in Lebanese Border Zone

A tragic incident unfolded in the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri when an explosion claimed the life of a Lebanese soldier and injured another soldier along with an officer. The explosion occurred in an army vehicle, and the Lebanese army is continuing its investigation.

The Israeli military confirmed the blast in Al-Mansouri was due to an explosive device, which they state was likely placed by Hezbollah. They emphasized that the device was not of Israeli origin and noted no Israeli troops were in the area recently.

The Lebanese army vehicle reportedly entered the security zone near the Israel border without proper coordination with Israel, as required by existing protocols. Authorities have yet to reveal more details as investigations continue.