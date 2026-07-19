Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Russian missiles struck Kyiv and its surrounding area early on Sunday, causing at least one fatality and injuring nine others, according to officials. The attacks ignited fires throughout the city.

A Reuters correspondent reported a series of powerful explosions in the capital as Ukraine's air force issued warnings of a ballistic missile threat.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on the Telegram app that fires broke out at a dormitory, a residential block, and a supermarket. Non-residential buildings and warehouses suffered damage, with several cars and office buildings set on fire in various districts.

The military administration confirmed that two individuals were injured in the Kyiv region, where warehouses were also affected by the attack.