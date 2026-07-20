Geopolitical Tensions and Market Fluctuations: A Stormy Start to the Week

The dollar saw modest gains in Asia as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rose, leading to increased investor interest in safe-haven assets. Oil prices soared, while the dollar climbed against currencies like the yen and euro. Market sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 05:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 05:14 IST
Geopolitical Tensions and Market Fluctuations: A Stormy Start to the Week
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The dollar made a modest advance against several global currencies at the onset of Asian trading on Monday amid rising tensions in the Middle East. This geopolitical unrest led to an uptick in oil prices and a fragile investor confidence following last week's market upheaval.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.1% to reach 162.48 yen, marking its highest level since July. Meanwhile, the euro fell slightly to $1.1426, and the British pound remained steady at $1.3445. The Australian dollar dropped 0.1%, and the New Zealand dollar fell by 0.2%, highlighting the dollar's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

While FX markets showed relative calmness, Brent crude futures soared 3.3% to $90.97 a barrel after the U.S. announced ongoing military actions in Iran. Investors anticipate no rate changes at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, though voices, including Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, suggest the necessity of interest rate hikes to combat persistent inflation.

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