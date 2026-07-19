Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Sets New Box Office Records Worldwide

Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic venture, 'The Odyssey,' achieved remarkable global box-office success, amassing $264.1 million over its opening weekend, as confirmed by Universal Pictures. Matt Damon takes the lead as Odysseus in this adaptation of the classic Greek poem by Homer, following the hero's treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. This release marks both a new global high and the third-highest North American earnings for Nolan, taking a notable place in his illustrious career.

Speaking to Reuters, Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic theatrical distribution, expressed enthusiastic reactions to the film's reception. With a commanding presence at the domestic box office throughout the weekend, and half the viewers within the 18-34 age bracket, 'The Odyssey' demonstrated its broad-ranging appeal. The film's production cost totaled $250 million, garnering an encouraging A CinemaScore and a 97% Rotten Tomatoes audience rating.

Fans have shown avid interest since ticket sales commenced a year ago, particularly for IMAX screenings, which led to expanded showtimes to accommodate demand. Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, attributes $50 million in advance sales to the impressive draw of their technology-enhanced viewings. This emphasizes that technical brilliance, together with a captivating storyline, has significantly contributed to the movie's widespread allure.