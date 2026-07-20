Tensions Rise as Philippines Accuses China of Violent Encounter in South China Sea

The Philippines has accused Chinese coast guard personnel of assaulting its navy member in the South China Sea, striking the staffer with a wooden baton. This incident, which resulted in injuries and damage to a navy rubber boat, has been described by the Philippines' defense ministry as part of a 'clear pattern of provocative and hostile behaviour' by China.

The encounter happened at the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed area known locally as Ayungin, where a Chinese Coast Guard vessel approached the grounded Philippine warship. Upon an attempt to drive the Chinese vessel away, the coast guard personnel reportedly reacted violently, an aggressive action also depicted in a 25-second video released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

As tensions escalate, Southeast Asian ministers, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, are currently in Manila for high-level discussions. The Philippines has labeled the attack as 'unacceptable' and plans to take diplomatic action. The area, claimed by both nations, is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, and previous incidents have already led to tentative agreements over resupply missions to grounded ships.