Gridlock on the U.S. Electricity Highway: A Growing Crisis

The U.S. electricity grid is facing severe congestion issues, leading to increased power costs and delays in new projects. As demand for power surges, particularly in regions like Northern Virginia, solutions like Dynamic Line Rating and investment in new transmission infrastructure are being considered to alleviate bottlenecks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 15:31 IST
Gridlock on the U.S. Electricity Highway: A Growing Crisis
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  • United States

U.S. electricity grid congestion is emerging as a critical issue, raising power prices and stalling new projects. This situation is exacerbated by a focus solely on generation, ignoring the dire need for improved transmission infrastructure.

PJM Interconnection, America's largest power market, saw congestion costs soar to $777.8 million in June, down from a record $1 billion in May. These high costs, which function as a 'tax' on growth, occur when grid operators are forced to use more expensive electricity due to overloaded lines.

With demand rising, particularly in tech-savvy regions like Northern Virginia, solutions such as Dynamic Line Rating and better transmission infrastructure are vital. However, the slow pace of transmission development is hindering progress as America strives towards its energy goals.

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