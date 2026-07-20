Meta Faces Legal Battles Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Meta Platforms is set to face trial in Tennessee over claims that Instagram's design has contributed to a youth mental-health crisis. The state's lawsuit accuses Meta of knowingly creating an addictive product and misleading the public about its safety.

The legal action, initiated by Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, alleges that Meta failed to disclose internal research showing Instagram's adverse effects on teens. It demands financial penalties and changes to Instagram, citing issues like autoplay and disappearing content.

This trial is part of a broader wave of lawsuits against Meta across the United States, with allegations of the company's failure to protect young users adequately. The legal outcomes could have significant implications for the social media giant.