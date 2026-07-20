Ryanair CEO Addresses Boeing 737 Incident Probe

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary discussed an incident where a passenger was partially sucked out of a plane window due to suspected 'foreign object damage.' Initial findings from the probe focus on a Boeing 737 engine failure at Thessaloniki. A draft report is expected in 28 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 15:40 IST
Ryanair CEO Addresses Boeing 737 Incident Probe
  • Country:
  • Greece

On Monday, Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary provided insights into the ongoing investigation of an alarming incident involving a Boeing 737. A passenger was partially sucked out of a broken window, and 'foreign object damage' is suspected in the preliminary review.

The occurrence happened during takeoff at Thessaloniki, and although initial findings point to engine damage, O'Leary stated it's too early to draw definitive conclusions.

A draft report is anticipated in approximately 28 days, followed by a comprehensive detailed account. This incident was shared as Ryanair presented its April-June quarter results to analysts.

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