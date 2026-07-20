Star-Studded Medley Electrifies World Cup Halftime
Superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira delivered a high-energy performance at the World Cup's inaugural halftime show. Despite criticism for its extended duration, their musical medley captivated audiences worldwide, combining elements from pop, K-pop, and orchestral music, presenting a transformative moment for the sporting event.
- Country:
- United States
In an unprecedented move for the World Cup, a star-studded halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira electrified audiences on Sunday.
The medley featured performances that merged various musical genres, marking a departure from traditional halftime intervals upheld by the International Laws of the Game.
Despite extending beyond the typical 15 minutes, the show captivated global audiences, reflecting evolving entertainment dynamics at major sporting events.