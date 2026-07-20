Star-Studded Medley Electrifies World Cup Halftime

Superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira delivered a high-energy performance at the World Cup's inaugural halftime show. Despite criticism for its extended duration, their musical medley captivated audiences worldwide, combining elements from pop, K-pop, and orchestral music, presenting a transformative moment for the sporting event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | East Rutherford | Updated: 20-07-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 03:22 IST
Star-Studded Medley Electrifies World Cup Halftime
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move for the World Cup, a star-studded halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira electrified audiences on Sunday.

The medley featured performances that merged various musical genres, marking a departure from traditional halftime intervals upheld by the International Laws of the Game.

Despite extending beyond the typical 15 minutes, the show captivated global audiences, reflecting evolving entertainment dynamics at major sporting events.

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