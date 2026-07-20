Stars Shine on Global Stages: From World Cup Halftimes to Classic Greek Tales

Entertainment news highlights include a star-studded World Cup halftime show with Madonna and BTS, and a grand opening weekend for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' which grossed $264.1 million globally, featuring Matt Damon. These events blend music and film on the global stage, captivating audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST
Stars Shine on Global Stages: From World Cup Halftimes to Classic Greek Tales
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In a display of global entertainment prowess, the World Cup final halftime show dazzled audiences with performances from superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira. These artists brought American-style spectacle to the event, with Madonna starting the show in a memorable entrance via dune buggy, flanked by football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic venture, 'The Odyssey', captivated box office audiences over its opening weekend. The film's staggering $264.1 million global earnings underscore its broad appeal, with $124.5 million coming from U.S. and Canadian viewers. Starring Matt Damon, the movie interprets Homer's classic tale with Nolan's signature prowess.

These events underscore the worldwide appeal of music and film, showcasing significant cultural contributions in entertainment. The merger of global icons in sports and the arts highlights a seamless blend of cultural expressions captivating a global audience.

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