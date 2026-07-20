Star-Studded World Cup Halftime Show Shakes Up Tradition

In an unprecedented move, superstars such as Madonna, BTS, and Shakira performed at the World Cup final's halftime show, turning it into a high-energy musical extravaganza. The event, which resembled a Super Bowl-style presentation, marked a notable shift from traditional World Cup intermissions.

Madonna initiated the show with her hit single "Music," making a memorable entrance in a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Following her, K-pop sensation BTS performed "Dynamite" in striking black-and-red outfits. The entertainment continued with Justin Bieber slowing things down with an acoustic rendition, "Everything Hallelujah," with altered lyrics to suit the occasion.

Shakira and Burna Boy closed the show with "Dai Dai," the official song of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Despite facing criticism for exceeding the typical 15-minute break, the show was a memorable spectacle, concluding more than a 27-minute break as technical crews moved equipment on and off the field.