Star-Studded World Cup Halftime Show Shakes Up Tradition

A star-studded halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, and Shakira raised eyebrows at the World Cup final. Despite criticism for extending beyond the traditional 15-minute break, the performance captivated fans with a vibrant mix of music and spectacle, setting a new precedent for future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | East Rutherford | Updated: 20-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 02:29 IST
Star-Studded World Cup Halftime Show Shakes Up Tradition
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move, superstars such as Madonna, BTS, and Shakira performed at the World Cup final's halftime show, turning it into a high-energy musical extravaganza. The event, which resembled a Super Bowl-style presentation, marked a notable shift from traditional World Cup intermissions.

Madonna initiated the show with her hit single "Music," making a memorable entrance in a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Following her, K-pop sensation BTS performed "Dynamite" in striking black-and-red outfits. The entertainment continued with Justin Bieber slowing things down with an acoustic rendition, "Everything Hallelujah," with altered lyrics to suit the occasion.

Shakira and Burna Boy closed the show with "Dai Dai," the official song of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Despite facing criticism for exceeding the typical 15-minute break, the show was a memorable spectacle, concluding more than a 27-minute break as technical crews moved equipment on and off the field.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026