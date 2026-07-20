Stars Shine Bright: Iconic Performances and Record Profits in Entertainment News

The entertainment world shines bright with Madonna, BTS, and Bieber rocking the World Cup halftime show, AMC’s surprising profit boost from hit films, and Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' raking in significant global box office revenue. This demonstrates the industry's robust performance amid high-profile projects and box office successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:28 IST
Stars Shine Bright: Iconic Performances and Record Profits in Entertainment News
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The entertainment industry lit up this weekend as icons Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira delivered an electrifying performance at the World Cup halftime show. Onlookers were treated to a spectacle as American touches adorned the stadium, including a Super Bowl-style presentation led by the Queen of Pop herself.

Adding to the sector's triumphs, AMC Entertainment reported an unexpected profit in its second quarter, surpassing Wall Street forecasts. This success is attributed to a lineup of blockbuster films, including 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' which drew significant audiences and raised the company's revenue to new heights.

Christopher Nolan's masterful directorial return with 'The Odyssey' generated $264.1 million globally in its debut weekend. Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Nolan's epic has captured the fascination of audiences worldwide. This film marks another victory for the award-winning director, following his success with 'Oppenheimer.'

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