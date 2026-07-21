Celebrities Rally Behind Students in NEET Protest Aftermath

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has expressed strong support for students affected by police actions during a protest held by the CJP on July 20. He argued that students should not have been treated harshly and urged authorities to heed their demands. Dosanjh shared his thoughts via social media, emphasizing the dignity the students deserve.

Reflecting on past experiences of backlash during the farmers' protest, Dosanjh noted a history of being labeled as anti-nationalist, expecting similar repercussions following his current statements. His comments coincide with ongoing protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, which also calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The entertainment industry responded similarly, with actor Rohit Saraf and veteran Shabana Azmi lending their voices to the cause. They echoed the sentiment of upholding courage in the face of adversity. Shabana Azmi underscored this message by joining students at Jantar Mantar, expressing her solidarity alongside sharing poignant poetry by Kaifi Azmi.