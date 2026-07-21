Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Oil prices rose over 2% due to U.S.-Iran conflicts and threats of a naval blockade by Yemen's Houthis. Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude saw significant gains. The ongoing geopolitical tension raises risks of supply disruptions, with potential impacts on global energy trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:56 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
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  • United States

Oil prices climbed more than 2% on Tuesday following fresh hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, coupled with Yemen's Houthi threats of a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures increased by $1.89 to $91.11 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract for September rose by $2 to $84.48. Heightened concerns over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea are supporting higher prices.

U.S. military strikes on Iran and retaliatory Iranian attacks have led to further instability in the region, with potential talks and ceasefire proposals emerging as attempts to calm tensions. Meanwhile, disruptions in Saudi oil exports continue amid threats to global energy markets.

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