Red Sea Tensions: Oil Tankers Make U-turn to Suez

Oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to China and India made U-turns in the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal after Yemen's Houthi militia declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia. This development poses new risks to global trade and energy supplies amidst the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:53 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Oil Tankers Make U-turn to Suez
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a dramatic twist, two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude for China and India executed unexpected U-turns in the Red Sea on Tuesday, steering toward the Suez Canal. This strategic diversion was captured by shipping data from LSEG, and it followed a declaration by Yemen's Houthi militia of a naval blockade against Saudi ports.

This aggressive maneuver by the Houthis on Monday potentially opens a new front in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. It significantly raises the stakes for global energy supplies and international trade beyond the Gulf region.

The Houthis, controlling northern Yemen, including the critical Bab el-Mandeb strait at the Red Sea's mouth, issued stern warnings to shipping companies. They cautioned against loading or unloading cargo at Saudi ports, threatening that such actions could lead to being targeted "in any location." The implications of these warnings have already caused a shift in tanker routes, as evidenced by tankers Xin Long Yang and Rodos opting for the longer Suez Canal route to avoid potential conflicts.

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