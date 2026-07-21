Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About His Post-Surgery Struggles

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed an update regarding his health after recently undergoing surgery, stating that the transition of recovering at home has posed the greatest challenge of the entire ordeal.

In a reflective late-night blog post, Bachchan shed light on his hospital experience, detailing his time in surgery and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before being discharged.

Underscoring the emotional and physical hurdles, he described the homecoming period as the 'most difficult phase' of his recovery.

Offering words of resilience, Bachchan addressed the struggles even the strongest individuals face, likening it to a 'revered Champion' encountering defeat.

He concluded his post by emphasizing the power of choice during tough times. While acknowledging that some may reconcile with their situation, he championed those who bravely continue to strive, urging everyone to find their own path to happiness.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2' and is set to return as the host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.' (ANI)