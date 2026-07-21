Vinod Chopra Films Restores Iconic Library in 8K, Partners with NH Studioz

Vinod Chopra Films has successfully completed the restoration of its entire film catalog, transforming the classics into breathtaking 8K resolution while revamping the sound in immersive Dolby 5.1 surround. This ambitious project spanned over five years and was executed at Mumbai's Prasad Film Labs and select European locations.

The films, absent from any viewing platform since 2026, will now see the light of day through a strategic partnership with NH Studioz. Announced recently, this collaboration combines India's esteemed production house with the leading film rights company, NH Studioz, known for its prowess in rights management and global content syndication.

NH Studioz will exclusively oversee the distribution of this iconic collection, which includes celebrated titles such as 'Parinda', '3 Idiots', and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'. The agreement emphasizes a cinema-first approach, reintroducing selected films to theaters before transitioning to television and digital platforms, reflecting NH Studioz's expansive reach in the global film rights landscape.