Tragic Loss: 'Godzilla vs Kong' Actress Kaylee Hottle Dies in Crash

Kaylee Hottle, an 18-year-old actress from 'Godzilla vs Kong,' passed away in a car accident in Maryland. Her death was announced by her father in American Sign Language. The Texas School for the Deaf, where she was a student, confirmed the heartbreaking news, urging for privacy during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:55 IST
Tragic Loss: 'Godzilla vs Kong' Actress Kaylee Hottle Dies in Crash
Kaylee Hottle (Image source: Instagram@kaylee_hottle). Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic turn of events, Kaylee Hottle, known for her role in 'Godzilla vs Kong,' has died in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18. Her father, Joshua Hottle, broke the devastating news using American Sign Language in a Facebook livestream, later confirming details with TMZ.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, expressed profound sadness in a social media statement, affirming her demise. Both Kaylee and her father are part of a multi-generational deaf family. The statement conveyed the deep loss felt by the community and asked for privacy while details remain scarce.

Kaylee Hottle gained recognition for her role as Jia, a deaf orphan in 'Godzilla vs Kong,' and was recently nominated for a Saturn Award for her performance. Her passing leaves a void among friends, family, and the film industry, as they mourn her loss.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
3
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
4
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026