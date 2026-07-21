Tragic Loss: 'Godzilla vs Kong' Actress Kaylee Hottle Dies in Crash

In a tragic turn of events, Kaylee Hottle, known for her role in 'Godzilla vs Kong,' has died in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18. Her father, Joshua Hottle, broke the devastating news using American Sign Language in a Facebook livestream, later confirming details with TMZ.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, expressed profound sadness in a social media statement, affirming her demise. Both Kaylee and her father are part of a multi-generational deaf family. The statement conveyed the deep loss felt by the community and asked for privacy while details remain scarce.

Kaylee Hottle gained recognition for her role as Jia, a deaf orphan in 'Godzilla vs Kong,' and was recently nominated for a Saturn Award for her performance. Her passing leaves a void among friends, family, and the film industry, as they mourn her loss.