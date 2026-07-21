Pankaj Tripathi Champions Heartfelt Story in 'Ohh My Dog'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast of 'Ohh My Dog' in support of a meaningful story that delves into the bond between a child and a dog. Directed by Amit Rai, this film unravels a mysterious pet racket, emphasizing compassion and love for animals. It releases on July 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:59 IST
Pankaj Tripathi Champions Heartfelt Story in 'Ohh My Dog'
Actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a recent interaction with ANI, renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi shared his insights on his role in the upcoming film 'Ohh My Dog'. Tripathi, known for his versatility, has embraced a smaller part in the film to champion a story that explores the profound relationship between a child and a dog.

The film, crafted by director Amit Rai, sheds light on an intriguing storyline where a child's compassion for a dog leads to the revelation of a sinister racket involving pets. Despite spending only a limited time on set, Tripathi joined the project after friends Amit Rai and producer Ajay Rai convinced him of its worth.

Expressing his affection for dogs, Tripathi emphasized their unique ability to love without limits, devoid of memories or imaginative conflicts. With a release date set for July 31, 'Ohh My Dog' features a cast including Pawan Malhotra and Maahi Rai, promising audience members a touching narrative on friendship and caring for animals.

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