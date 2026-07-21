Pankaj Tripathi Champions Heartfelt Story in 'Ohh My Dog'

In a recent interaction with ANI, renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi shared his insights on his role in the upcoming film 'Ohh My Dog'. Tripathi, known for his versatility, has embraced a smaller part in the film to champion a story that explores the profound relationship between a child and a dog.

The film, crafted by director Amit Rai, sheds light on an intriguing storyline where a child's compassion for a dog leads to the revelation of a sinister racket involving pets. Despite spending only a limited time on set, Tripathi joined the project after friends Amit Rai and producer Ajay Rai convinced him of its worth.

Expressing his affection for dogs, Tripathi emphasized their unique ability to love without limits, devoid of memories or imaginative conflicts. With a release date set for July 31, 'Ohh My Dog' features a cast including Pawan Malhotra and Maahi Rai, promising audience members a touching narrative on friendship and caring for animals.