Jason Bateman's Wild Night in Monaco: A Revelatory Arrest

Actor Jason Bateman recently divulged an eye-opening tale from his past, sharing that he was once arrested in Monaco on charges of being drunk and disorderly. The candid revelation was made during a chat on the July 20 episode of his podcast, SmartLess, which he co-hosts with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Recounting the night's events, Bateman detailed, "I was wearing a nice little leopard outfit, fresh from the casino with a pocket full of chips after indulging in cheap Champagne." His reflection on the incident marked a stark contrast to his current path of sobriety, which he discussed earlier this year with The Hollywood Reporter.

In the interview, Bateman credited his wife, Amanda Anka, with influencing his move towards sobriety. His unpredictable drinking had become a worry, as his wife expressed through persistent reminders. Now "California sober," Bateman abstains from alcohol and hard drugs, a decision he appreciates having made without the constant gaze of social media.