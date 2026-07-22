Heightened Maritime Threats: Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Advisory

Ships linked to Israel, the United States, or Saudi Arabia are facing heightened risks of attack from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia. As a result, the European Union's naval force, Aspides, issued an advisory on Wednesday recommending avoidance of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until the threat subsides.

According to Aspides, merchant vessels with ties to Israeli, U.S., or Saudi interests should steer clear of these waters. This precautionary measure comes amid increased tensions and security concerns in the region.

The shipping industry has been alerted to the situation through a notice seen by Reuters, emphasizing the need for enhanced vigilance and strategic route adjustments to mitigate potential risks until the geopolitical climate stabilizes.