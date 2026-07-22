Singapore's Strategic Cabinet Shuffle: Lawrence Wong's Leadership Moves

Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, unveiled a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, strategically appointing two ministers to jointly helm the trade ministry, as relayed by the Prime Minister's Office.

Tan See Leng transitions from the manpower ministry to co-lead trade alongside the incumbent Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong, who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister. Wong highlighted the critical role of energy in enhancing Singapore's economic position and industrial evolution, stating its growing significance in the nation’s resilience.

This marks Wong's third cabinet adjustment since assuming premiership in 2024, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. The reshuffle has not been extensive, as nine ministers appointed by Lee retain their portfolios. Among the changes, Wong promoted two acting ministers to full ministers and assigned Jasmin Lau as the acting Minister of Manpower.