Russia's defense ministry has issued a statement on Wednesday declaring the strategic capture of Artilne in the Kharkiv region and Blahodatne in the Zaporizhzhia region, amid ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

The announcement marks another claimed advance for Russian forces in a conflict that has left much devastation in its wake.

Reuters, a major news outlet, noted it could not verify these developments independently, underscoring the complexities of information verification during wartime.