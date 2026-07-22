Russia Claims Tactical Gains in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions

Russia's defense ministry announced the capture of settlements Artilne in Kharkiv and Blahodatne in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. However, Reuters could not independently verify these claims, highlighting the ongoing information challenges and fog of war innate to the conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:12 IST
Russia Claims Tactical Gains in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions
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Russia's defense ministry has issued a statement on Wednesday declaring the strategic capture of Artilne in the Kharkiv region and Blahodatne in the Zaporizhzhia region, amid ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

The announcement marks another claimed advance for Russian forces in a conflict that has left much devastation in its wake.

Reuters, a major news outlet, noted it could not verify these developments independently, underscoring the complexities of information verification during wartime.

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