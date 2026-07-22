Ukraine Bolsters Military Operations: New Commander Speaks Out

Ukraine's armed forces are intensifying their counteroffensive actions under the new leadership of Mykhailo Drapatyi. The President of Ukraine has mandated the military to enhance operations in various domains, plan new initiatives behind enemy lines, and advance military capabilities and technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:10 IST
Ukraine Bolsters Military Operations: New Commander Speaks Out
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine's armed forces are ramping up their efforts in counteroffensive measures under the guidance of the new commander in chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi, who made this announcement on Wednesday.

According to Drapatyi, the President of Ukraine has set forth precise objectives: to not only continue but also intensify offensive operations across all fronts. This includes devising innovative strategies for missions behind enemy lines.

Furthermore, the emphasis is being placed on developing military technologies and expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as articulated in a Facebook post by the commander.

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