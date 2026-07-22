Ukraine's armed forces are ramping up their efforts in counteroffensive measures under the guidance of the new commander in chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi, who made this announcement on Wednesday.

According to Drapatyi, the President of Ukraine has set forth precise objectives: to not only continue but also intensify offensive operations across all fronts. This includes devising innovative strategies for missions behind enemy lines.

Furthermore, the emphasis is being placed on developing military technologies and expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as articulated in a Facebook post by the commander.