Cool Cinemas: Rome's Heat-Relief Plan Unveiled

Rome has launched a novel initiative to combat the summer heat, offering free movies in 11 air-conditioned cinemas as part of a broader heat-relief plan. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri unveiled the scheme on Wednesday, highlighting its role in providing relief during Europe’s scorching summer.

The project, dubbed 'Il Grande Freddo' after the 1983 U.S. film, will extend an existing network of climate shelters in the city, including public libraries and museums. The free movie screenings will run daily from 1 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. till August 4, featuring a selection of recent releases and classic films.

'Each day will feature a different film across all participating cinemas, offering a retreat from the heat for those without air conditioning at home,' stated Gualtieri. With temperatures expected to soar to 36 degrees Celsius, this initiative aims to provide a much-needed respite for Rome’s residents.