Cool Cinemas: Rome's Heat-Relief Plan Unveiled

Rome introduces a heat-relief initiative offering free screenings in 11 air-conditioned cinemas. Part of Mayor Roberto Gualtieri's plan, titled 'Il Grande Freddo,' this scheme integrates with climate shelters across the city. The initiative features diverse films, running until August 4, providing respite from high temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:24 IST
Cool Cinemas: Rome's Heat-Relief Plan Unveiled
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  • Italy

Rome has launched a novel initiative to combat the summer heat, offering free movies in 11 air-conditioned cinemas as part of a broader heat-relief plan. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri unveiled the scheme on Wednesday, highlighting its role in providing relief during Europe’s scorching summer.

The project, dubbed 'Il Grande Freddo' after the 1983 U.S. film, will extend an existing network of climate shelters in the city, including public libraries and museums. The free movie screenings will run daily from 1 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. till August 4, featuring a selection of recent releases and classic films.

'Each day will feature a different film across all participating cinemas, offering a retreat from the heat for those without air conditioning at home,' stated Gualtieri. With temperatures expected to soar to 36 degrees Celsius, this initiative aims to provide a much-needed respite for Rome’s residents.

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