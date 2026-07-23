Grand Premiere of 'Jana Nayagan' Ignites Festive Fervor Across Tamil Nadu

After much anticipation and several postponements, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and popular actor C Joseph Vijay's latest film, 'Jana Nayagan,' has made its grand entrance into theaters, eliciting significant excitement among fans.

In a media address, fellow Tamil actor Jai expressed gratitude toward Vijay's supporters, saying, "Despite the challenges, 'Jana Nayagan' is finally upon us. Thalapathy Vijay's admirers are dedicated theater-goers, and their patience is commendable." Jai extended his support for Vijay's political leadership, hoping for his continued governance.

Throughout Tamil Nadu, fans transformed the movie's debut into a celebratory event, lining up in droves outside venues like Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu to witness the premiere. The atmosphere was electric, with dancing and cheer marking the occasion.

Adding to the fervor, massive posters and cut-outs of Vijay were prominently displayed by fans. Earlier, Vijay himself had announced the movie's release date with a fresh poster on Instagram, building anticipation for its debut.

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. The film boasts music by Anirudh Ravichander and was meticulously crafted by a talented production team.