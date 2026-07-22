Vice President calls for stronger nursing workforce to build healthier India

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan has called for strengthening India's healthcare system by developing a skilled, compassionate and service-oriented workforce, saying quality healthcare and education will play a vital role in achieving the country's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Speaking after inaugurating the GKNM Group College of Nursing in Coimbatore, he said improving healthcare delivery, promoting preventive care and training dedicated healthcare professionals would require sustained collective effort.

Nursing profession plays a vital role

The Vice President described the new nursing college as another milestone in the GKNM Group's long history of public service through healthcare and education. He praised the G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Charitable Trust, noting that its journey began with a 50-bed hospital in 1952, which has since grown into a 750-bed multi-specialty hospital while expanding its educational institutions over the decades.

Highlighting the importance of nurses, Shri Radhakrishnan said they provide much more than medical care by making patients feel safe, supported and cared for. He encouraged students entering the profession to uphold compassion, dedication, confidence and courage while carrying out their responsibilities.

Healthcare reforms expanding access

The Vice President said India's healthcare sector has undergone significant transformation in recent years, pointing to the Ayushman Bharat programme as a globally recognised initiative that has expanded access to affordable healthcare.

He noted that nearly 44 crore people have received health insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He also highlighted healthcare initiatives for senior citizens under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana and the ongoing digitisation of health services aimed at improving access across the country.

Focus on prevention and public awareness

Shri Radhakrishnan stressed that preventive healthcare should receive equal attention alongside treatment. He called for stronger efforts to eliminate anaemia among women and children, improve maternal health and ensure better nutrition from infancy through adolescence. He also urged greater awareness about organ and eye donation, describing both as life-saving acts that offer hope to patients in need.

Expressing confidence in the newly inaugurated institution, the Vice President said the GKNM Group College of Nursing would produce competent and compassionate healthcare professionals who would make meaningful contributions to nation-building. He also expressed hope that the G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Charitable Trust would establish a medical college in the future to train doctors committed to serving the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, R. Gopinath, President of the Kuppuswamy Naidu Charity Trust for Education and Medical Relief, and other dignitaries attended the inauguration.