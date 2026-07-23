Glen Powell and Richard Linklater to Bring Lou Gehrig's Iconic Story to Life

Acclaimed actor Glen Powell and renowned filmmaker Richard Linklater are teaming up for a biopic on Lou Gehrig with Universal Pictures. The film will depict Gehrig's legendary baseball career and personal battles. Lorne Michaels and Erin David are producing, with Simon Rich penning the screenplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:57 IST
Glen Powell and Richard Linklater to Bring Lou Gehrig's Iconic Story to Life
Glen Powell (Photo/Instagram/@glenpowell). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Glen Powell and filmmaker Richard Linklater are reuniting to create a biopic on the legendary baseball figure Lou Gehrig, with Universal Pictures backing the project. This announcement, reported by Variety, marks another collaboration between Powell and Linklater following their previous ventures such as 'Hit Man' and 'Everybody Wants Some'.

The upcoming film will delve into the life of Gehrig, the celebrated Hall of Fame first baseman. Known as the "Iron Horse" for his record-setting streak of 2,130 consecutive games, Gehrig became an icon in the baseball world. His brilliant career ended prematurely due to a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Gehrig's poignant farewell speech in 1939, where he called himself "the luckiest man on the face of the Earth," remains a defining moment in American sports legacy. He passed away in 1941 at the young age of 37. His story was previously depicted in the 1942 film 'The Pride of the Yankees', starring Gary Cooper.

According to Variety, 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels will produce the film alongside Erin David through Broadway Video's deal with Universal Pictures. Powell, also working as a producer, collaborates with Dan Cohen under their Barnstorm banner. Richard Linklater is in talks to join as a producer from Detour Filmproduction. Simon Rich, a former writer for 'Saturday Night Live', will write the screenplay. Rich is known for his work on 'Artificial', a recently controversial project about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

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