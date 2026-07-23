Cricketers Rally for Youth Amid NEET Paper Leak Protests

Former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh have urged patience and dialogue amid protests over NEET paper leaks. As PM Modi promises fast-track courts, protests intensify in the capital. Activists demand accountability from authorities for compromised student futures, pushing for systemic changes in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:50 IST
Cricketers Rally for Youth Amid NEET Paper Leak Protests
Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid escalating protests over the NEET exam paper leaks in India's capital, prominent former cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh have called for patience and dialogue. Dhawan emphasized understanding youth aspirations while maintaining faith in governmental institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the protests with a firm promise, announcing the formation of fast-track courts aimed at delivering swift justice to those responsible for the leaks. He expressed a commitment to safeguarding student futures, emphasizing no tolerance for those compromising the youth's prospects.

The protests in Delhi's Tolstoy Marg and Janpath continue to disrupt daily life, with activists vocally opposing the BJP, the RSS, and local authorities over the issue. As voices for an amicable solution emerged, Singh highlighted the importance of peace and opportunity in nurturing India's future.

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