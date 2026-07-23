Cricketers Rally for Youth Amid NEET Paper Leak Protests

Amid escalating protests over the NEET exam paper leaks in India's capital, prominent former cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh have called for patience and dialogue. Dhawan emphasized understanding youth aspirations while maintaining faith in governmental institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the protests with a firm promise, announcing the formation of fast-track courts aimed at delivering swift justice to those responsible for the leaks. He expressed a commitment to safeguarding student futures, emphasizing no tolerance for those compromising the youth's prospects.

The protests in Delhi's Tolstoy Marg and Janpath continue to disrupt daily life, with activists vocally opposing the BJP, the RSS, and local authorities over the issue. As voices for an amicable solution emerged, Singh highlighted the importance of peace and opportunity in nurturing India's future.