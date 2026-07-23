Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over Exam Scandal

In a heated confrontation in Parliament, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla accused the government on Thursday of sidestepping discussions about alleged examination irregularities. He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing the call for accountability from the outset.

Shukla criticized the government, insisting the Opposition has persistently called for Pradhan's resignation and an open debate. He expressed concern over public unrest, citing protests and demands from notable personalities for Pradhan's removal.

Shukla questioned the possibility of meaningful dialogue without Pradhan's presence to address criticisms. He also accused the BJP of orchestrating internal disruptions and silencing Opposition leaders during parliamentary sessions.

Congress MP KC Venugopal echoed this sentiment, asserting the Opposition's unity in advocating for the nation's youth. He accused the BJP of resorting to tactics to salvage its narrative amid ongoing demands for Pradhan's resignation.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged the Opposition was avoiding discussions about the NEET paper leak despite initial agreements. Rijiju claimed Opposition leaders introduced obstacles instead of engaging in a structured debate.