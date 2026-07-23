U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal Sparks Regional Tensions

An agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia for civilian nuclear reactors has raised concerns in Israel about a potential arms race in the Middle East. Israeli leaders warn that the deal risks regional security and experts fear it may lead to nuclear weapon development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:58 IST
U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal Sparks Regional Tensions
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A newly announced deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia, aiming to provide the kingdom with nuclear reactors powered by American technology, has ignited fears in Israel about a potential arms race in the Middle East. The agreement, pending Congressional approval, is designed to develop Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense and foreign ministers have yet to publicly respond. Critics argue that the deal endangers Israel's long-term security. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emphasized that the agreement represents a strategic failure, elevating the risk of a regional nuclear race.

Concerns about nuclear proliferation linger, as former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman expressed that Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear program could culminate in nuclear weapons capability. Israel, believed to possess the region's sole nuclear arsenal, is poised to resist the deal through congressional lobbying efforts, while hopes for Israel-Saudi normalization remain unfulfilled.

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